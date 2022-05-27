SEYMOUR - JCBank Vice President of Retail Mortgage Lending Mark Maloney has announced the hiring of Mike Greiwe as Retail Real Estate Lending Officer based out of Greensburg, also covering southeastern Indiana.
“I am excited about working with Mike,” Maloney said. “He is an experienced mortgage professional who knows this industry, his community, and his clients.”
With over 20 years of mortgage lending experience, Greiwe covers the Decatur County area and will be located at the future Greensburg banking center.
“I am very excited to join a full-service bank that is invested in the community and the people they serve. I am happy to be working in the town I grew up in and have enjoyed much of my life,” Greiwe said.
A graduate of Greensburg Community High School, Greiwe enjoys spending his free time with his family and friends. As a member of the YMCA, he is an avid exercise enthusiast who enjoys traveling and rehabbing homes.
Greiwe is an advocate for investing time in his community and volunteers at several community events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.