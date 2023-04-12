CARMEL – Forté Orthopedic Research Institute announces Corbin White of Osgood is one of four student-athletes recognized with a 2023 Thomas A. Brady, MD Comeback Scholarship Award.
The Brady Comeback Awards honor both male and female student-athletes at the collegiate or high school level from Indiana who have distinguished themselves by overcoming adversity or injury and returned and excelled beyond expectations in their respective sports.
A senior at Jac-Cen-Del Junior-Senior High School, White was nominated for the Brady Comeback Award by athletic department secretary Tarra Ortman, who says White is the consummate friend and teammate.
“He is the first to step forward when help is needed and the last to walk away from a job finished,” Ortman said.
White’s positive attitude is matched only by his ability to overcome adversity. In 2021, he experienced the first, and most difficult, of several life-changing experiences when he lost his father to cancer. A little over a year later, White’s family home was damaged by a fire that left him injured.
Just as he recovered, he faced yet another challenge when he was severely hurt and hospitalized following a UTV accident. White began rehab as soon as he was able, persevering through many therapy sessions to join his basketball team on the court months ahead of schedule, now wearing number 54 on his jersey as a tribute to his father.
“Corbin’s mental fortitude, along with his unwillingness to allow himself to be defined by injury or tragedy, is an inspiration to us all,” Marty Rosenberg, president of Forté Orthopedic Research Institute, said. “It’s our honor and privilege to recognize Corbin and his fellow Brady Comeback Award recipients as the incredible student-athletes and positive role models they are. We are looking forward to coming together this month to celebrate their ability to rise above adversity while demonstrating excellence in academics, school and community involvement, and sportsmanship.”
Recipients of the 2023 Brady Comeback Awards will each receive a $1,500 scholarship, to be awarded at the 18th annual Brady Sports Achievement Awards, presented by Physicians Rehab Solution and hosted by Forté Institute. This year’s event will take place Wednesday, April 19, at Lucas Oil Stadium, with all proceeds supporting Forté Institute in its mission to lead advances in orthopedic care and sports medicine through research and education to enhance quality of life.
The Brady Sports Achievement Awards are named for Dr. Thomas A. Brady, a founder of Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, who is recognized as the father of sports medicine in Central Indiana. Brady, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 95, developed many innovative techniques for returning athletes to their sports quickly and safely.
Learn more about Forté Institute and register to attend the Brady Sports Achievement Awards at forteinstitute.org.
-Information provided
