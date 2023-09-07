GREENSBURG – A fundraiser is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in honor of a special young man who loved playing basketball and helping his friends. The event will be held at 904 E. Central Avenue.
On Easter night of 2021, North Decatur student Nick Christianson was involved in an accident while trying to do a good deed.
Two students called Nick, who had been home all day with his family, from a party and asked him for a ride home. Nick agreed to pick the two students up and give them a lift.
On the way home, the three were involved in an accident that killed Nick but left the other two unharmed.
“They hadn’t been in the car for five minutes, and for unknown reasons the car struck a telephone pole,” Nick’s mother Ashlee Green said.
Nick enjoyed playing basketball for North Decatur and shooting hoops at the Decatur County Family YMCA.
As an example, a group of kids who had tried out for other teams but didn’t make it wanted to play basketball. Out of the goodness of his heart and because he loved working with younger kids, Nick volunteered to put together a league, even serving as a coach.
After that, Nick went to the YMCA every day to coach others.
“Nick was the kind of guy that if he’d hear that an underprivileged kid wanted to play basketball but didn’t have the money, he’d take it out of his wallet and say, ‘Here, go play basketball,’” Green said.
Every year, Green hosts a fundraiser to keep Nick’s memory alive. The proceeds are donated to the local Y so children who can’t afford the fees can still play basketball. In 2022, the Nick Christianson Fund donated $600 to the cause.
This year, Green has decided to capitalize on the popularity of the Jeep lifestyle and is selling “Jeep Ducks” to benefit the fund.
Jeep Ducks are rubber bath ducks that have become a very popular trend. Jeep owners enjoy collecting them and decorating their Jeep with them.
Each duck sold Saturday will have a “You’ve been ducked” tag. The ducks are themed in an assortment of styles: fall, Halloween, traditional, blue and pink, football, basketball and baseball team colors. Their prices range from $5 to $8.
Green is also selling handmade door wreathes to raise additional funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.