Jeff Daniels’ virtual concert to benefit Park Theatre

JENNINGS COUNTY - Jeff Daniels is coming back to North Vernon, at least virtually.
Daniels, who performed in 2004 and 2015 to sellout crowds at the Park Theatre Civic Centre, will present a special live remote concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The award-winning actor, writer and musician will be live streaming the concert. The show will feature songs from his new album, “Alive and Well Enough.”
The concert is a fundraiser for the Park Theatre, a nonprofit movie house, home to the Jennings County Players community theater group, concert hall and community center.
Proceeds will help the Park Theatre offer free movies for kids over the summer and other events.
Daniels crafts an intimate, entertaining and unforgettable evening. Music lovers and movie fans alike love his songs and playing and musicianship, and those stories that only he can tell.
The intimate acoustic concert will be of high quality audio with multi-camera high-definition video.
As a bonus, people can submit a question during the show and Daniels will answer them in a post-concert Q and A.
Daniels has performed over 50 virtual shows since June, all to critical acclaim.
“The Park Theatre is a great little opera house, I love that place,” Daniels said. “I can’t be there this time because of the pandemic, obviously.”
Tickets are $20 per single concertgoer or $30 for more than one viewer. Tickets can be purchased on Crowdcast at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/jeffdanielsparktheatrejan26/register.
Two options are offered since the virtual shows only allow one ticket per email address. That is all that is necessary to view the concert on a computer or device.
More information is available at park-theatre.org or on the Park Theatre’s Facebook page, or by calling the Park’s box office at 812-346-0330.
- Information provided
