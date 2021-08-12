GREENSBURG — Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce representatives, Mayor Josh Marsh and other well-wishers recently gathered to celebrate the opening of Jennifer Davis Photography.
Davis has been a professional photographer since 2012 and moved back to her hometown of Greensburg in 2017 with her three children and husband.
She specializes in wedding photography, family and infant photos, and occasionally senior graduation images.
“I can make my photos unique to myself because there are so many photographers out there, but I am able to match my talents to my clients’ needs,” she said.
“It’s great to have a new business growing in Decatur County, and we thank Jennifer for that,” Mayor Marsh said. “The Chamber is a great help instead of a storefront, but if all goes well and she decides to do that, the Chamber will be a great help to her.”
Davis can be reached through her website: www.jenndavisphoto.com/.
