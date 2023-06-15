JENNINGS COUNTY - The Jennings County High School Class of 1969 will have a 55th class reunion to be held in conjunction with the total solar eclipse next year, with North Vernon as one of the cities with eclipse totality!
The reunion will take place in the dining Hall at the Muscatatuck County Park in North Vernon. The hall has heat/AC, bathrooms, kitchen appliances, tables and chairs.
It is scheduled for a noon start on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Organizers are keeping things simple this time. Snacks only will be provided; bring your own beverages and coolers. It will be pay at the door, with the cost per person to be determined by how many attendees organizers think will come. They expect the cost per person to be low given the circumstances. Also, bring lawn chairs if you plan to spend most of your time outside.
If you are planning to attend and are part of the class's Facebook group, please communicate that on Facebook either publicly on the group page or to Marsha (Stearns) Gottwalles privately via Facebook Messenger.
If you have email and plan to attend, please contact Bette Eggleston at betteis@frontier.com. Also, contact Bette if your email or street address has changed since the 50th reunion, not if it’s the same.
If you’re not on social media and plan to attend, drop Bette a note at 328 Gilbert St., North Vernon, IN 47265
This planning committee was fired up planning the 50th, so too are we fired up about this one! Fire up along with us and join the fun!
As North Vernon is one of the cities/towns along a narrow path of totality, if you need accommodations for the event you should book them very soon.
