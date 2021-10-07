JENNINGS COUNTY - The Jennings County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police continue to investigate the death of Joseph T. Gill, 27, of North Vernon.
Thursday, September 30, Gill was found deceased along Ind. 3 in northern Jennings County after being missing for approximately two days.
Investigators now believe that Gill was possibly struck by a vehicle while walking along Ind. 3 between 4:30 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28.
Anyone who may have traveled through the area during that time and believe they may have struck someone or may have seen Gill in the area is urged to contact the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators are additionally asking anyone with a home camera system who may have captured video of traffic on Ind. 3 between Westport and North Vernon during that time frame to contact the sheriff's office.
An autopsy was performed on Gill on Tuesday October 5. The initial findings from the autopsy indicate that Gill sustained injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Investigators are looking for a vehicle that may have sustained passenger side damage.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Jennings County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (812) 346-0342.
