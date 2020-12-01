JENNINGS COUNTY - A Jennings County resident and former sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday on numerous fraud related charges after a six-month investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Special Investigations Section.
The investigation by Detectives Craig Starr and Tony Guinn began in early 2020 when allegations of insurance fraud, official misconduct, and forgery were made against James C. Gholson, 35, Elizabethtown, Indiana.
During the investigation, detectives determined that Gholson reported a theft of oxygen equipment from his residence in February 2018. Gholson, who owned an oxygen supply business, reported the theft to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Gholson then filed insurance claims with his business insurance company as well as his homeowner's insurance company. He was paid over $100,000 by one company and over $87,000 from the other company on the same claim.
In April 2019, Gholson again claimed that he had oxygen equipment stolen from his residence. He again filed claims with two separate insurance companies. He was paid over $56,000 from one company and over $10,000 from the other company. The investigation also determined that Gholson provided the insurance companies with false invoices showing that he possessed the equipment that had been stolen. Gholson then manufactured a false police report showing that he had reported the theft to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.
In November 2019, Gholson again attempted to file an insurance claim with his homeowners insurance company claiming that he had a trailer with two mowers stolen from his residence. Gholson provided the insurance company with a false invoice showing he had previously purchased the equipment. He also provided the insurance company with a false title for the trailer. He again provided a fraudulent police report from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. The insurance company denied the claim after uncovering evidence of fraud.
A senior prosecutor was assigned to review and file the case. As a result of the investigation, a Jennings County Circuit Court Warrant was issued Monday for James C. Gholson on charges of insurance fraud (3 counts), official misconduct (2 counts), and forgery (2 counts).
Gholson was arrested without incident and booked into the Jennings County Jail. He will soon face an initial appearance in the Jennings County Circuit Court.
Gholson was a reserve deputy with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office from November 2017 to February 2020. He was a full-time deputy from February 2020 until he resigned in June 2020 when the investigation began.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office fully cooperated with the investigation and was crucial in providing Indiana State Police Detectives with information during the course of the investigation.
