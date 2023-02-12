JENNINGS COUNTY – “It was wonderful to be back together, live and in-person for the 25th Annual Our Hospice Jennings County Gala,” said Julie Davis, Event and Volunteer Services Manager for Our Hospice, “and we are thankful to the community for their tremendous support as we netted a record $70,800.”
This year, nine Jennings County High School Gala Queen contestants competed to become Gala Queen.
This year’s Queen contestants – Madison Brooks, Makenzey Carr, Sophia Curry, Taylor Easton, Breanne Galyen, Anna Hyden, Alivia Lockhard, Stella Millspaugh and Hannah Shepherd – raised $35,225 to bring support and care to the patients and families served by the Jennings County Our Hospice team.
In the highlight of the night’s event, Stella Millspaugh was crowned Queen, raising $12,375. She accepted her crown from 2022 Gala Queen, Jena Morgan. Sophia Curry was named first runner-up.
“This was my first Gala,” said Steph Cain, Our Hospice President, I had been told what a special event it was, and I’m so impressed by these nine young ladies who raised over $35,000 this year. The support of the Jennings County community to help us fulfill our mission is impressive and what a fun night to celebrate how we can be better together!”
One of the activities of the evening was to recognize queens from the past 24 years. Past Queens who were on hand included first ever Gala Queen Nicole Capes-Carter (1999), Elizabeth Vogel (2015), Adrianna Gasper (2016), Eliza Gasper-Harker (2017), Alexa Boyd (2020), Kylee Boardman (2021) and Jena Morgan (2022).
“The Gala Queen contestants are critical to a successful event,” said Cain. “Over the past 25 years, these amazing women have raised over $440,000 for the patients and families served by our Jennings County care teams.”
The silent and live auctions were also a success.
“The online mobile auction went very well,” said Davis. “The bidding process was exciting as notifications were sent immediately if the bid was raised allowing the auction to get very competitive. The live auction, led by auctioneer, Tom Lawson, added excitement to the evening as attendees attempted to outbid each other for some great prizes.”
Gene Rudicel hosted the event and kept the near capacity crowd entertained throughout the evening, and DJ Jeff Downs provided music.
“This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors,” said Davis. “We are so grateful for our Event Sponsor, Arvin Sango, Inc. and Title Sponsor, Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering, Inc. The support of these along with all the other sponsors, benefactors and community members who join us every year, help us raise funds for the patients and families in Jennings County.”
Additional sponsors include Edward Jones, Jacque Greathouse & Patrick H. Baltus, Financial Advisors, ETC Systems, Inc., JCBank, and Scott A. Terry, DDS. Mission Sponsors: North Vernon Abstract Co., Patriot Packaging, Southern Indiana Mold Corp., and The Barn at Willow Lake.
“We have already started to plan for the 26th Annual Gala and we hope to see everyone again next year,” said Cain.
Information provided
