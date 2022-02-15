JENNINGS COUNTY - For the second year in a row, the Our Hospice Jennings County Gala was held virtually due to Covid. The 2022 Gala, “Lights, Camera, Royalty” still managed to raise more than $39,000!
This year’s three Jennings County High School Gala Queen contestants competed to become Gala Queen. Queen contestants Macy Addis, Emily Lane and Jena Morgan raised $9,370 to bring support and care to the patients and families served by the Jennings County Our Hospice team.
In the highlight of the night’s event, Jena Morgan was crowned Queen. She accepted her crown from 2021 Gala Queen Kylee Boardman. Emily Lane was named first runner-up.
Jena raised a total of $10,755 in her two years, as she was 2021 Gala Queen runner-up.
“We are grateful to our three Queen contestants as they had a challenging year in which to raise funds,” said Laura Leonard, Our Hospice President, “but this community and these talented young ladies stepped up and have been a big help to us during a very difficult time. We appreciate the support and all the Queen contestants did to raise funds and awareness of the care we provide.”
This year’s virtual event featured both a live event and pre-recorded video segment including a testimonial by Wanda Blair (daughter of Hospice patient), a tribute to the 23 years of the Our Hospice Queens, and a special video in memory of long-time volunteer and founder of the Gala, Linda Lamb.
The silent and live auctions held via a mobile app were also a success.
“The online mobile auction went very well,” said Julie Davis, Event and Volunteer Services Manager for Our Hospice. “The bidding process was exciting as notifications were sent immediately if the bid was raised allowing the auction to get very competitive.”
The live auction took place online during a 30-minute window, adding to the suspense of the evening.
Organizers thanked Barney Wood of Wood Innovative Group for producing the virtual Gala this year.
“This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors,” said Laura Leonard, President. “We are so grateful for our Title Sponsor, Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering, Inc. The support of these along with all the other sponsors, benefactors and community members who join us every year help us raise funds for the patients and families in Jennings County.”
Additional sponsors include Title Sponsor, Arvin Sango, Inc., Gala Sponsors, Bode Electric, Inc., City of North Vernon, ETC Systems, Inc., JCBank, Sporleder Rentals & Scott A. Terry, DDS, and Mission Sponsors, Ebbing Auto Parts Inc., First Financial Bank, FPBH, Inc., Jennings County Pallets Inc., Southern Indiana Mold Corp., Greg & Nita Hicks-State Farm and StateServ Hospicelink.
Circle K, Kelly’s Florist, Riley-Gasper Crop Insurance, Sisters Floral & Gifts, Judge Jon Webster & Julie Webster and Willow Lake Event Center also contributed to the success of the event.
“We have already started to plan for the 25th Annual Gala and we hope to have a sold out crowd and an in-person event next year,” Leonard said.
History of Gala
Year Queen Results (Net)
2022* Jena Morgan $39,050
2021* Kylee Boardman $32,600
2020 Alexa Boyd $49,038
2019 Emy Ralston $67,981
2018 Emma McPeek $65,432
*Virtual Events
Replay of the event available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0S93SCAeFU&t=1147s
