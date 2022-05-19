DUPONT - Tuesday, May 17, a Paris Crossing man was arrested on drug related charges following a traffic stop in northern Jefferson County.
The investigation began shortly before 8 a.m. when Trooper Randel Miller observed a Dodge Dakota traveling eastbound in excess of the posted speed limit on South Street in Dupont.
Trp. Miller conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and uring the course of the traffic stop became suspicious of criminal activity taking place.
Trp. Miller deployed his K-9 Bosco to conduct a sweep of the exterior of the truck. Bosco alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located a lunch box that contained 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. Additional drug paraphernalia was located in other areas of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Robert J. Graham, 44, Paris Crossing, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in court.
Trp. Miller was assisted by Sgt. Adam Bullock, Indiana State Police-Versailles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.