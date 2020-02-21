JENNINGS COUNTY — Wednesday, troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Jennings County man on charges of child molesting and child solicitation.
The investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Andrew Mitchell began when allegations of child molesting were made against Jon W. Anthony, age 21, North Vernon.
During the course of the investigation, Detective Mitchell determined that Anthony allegedly molested a child under the age of 14 at a location in Jackson County.
The investigation also determined that Anthony contacted a second child under the age of 14 on social media and attempted to solicit the child for sexual contact.
The investigation ultimately led to a warrant being issued for Anthony on one count of child molesting, Level 4 Felony, and one count of child solicitation, Level 4 Felony.
Anthony was arrested without incident at his residence.
He was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
Friday, an additional warrant out of Jennings County was issued for Anthony. He faces two additional counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The new charges stem from the same investigation where Anthony allegedly contacted the underage victims on social media. Anthony often contacted the victims while stating he was a hair stylist and wanted to meet them to cut their hair. Anthony then allegedly had inappropriate contact with the victims when they met.
The new warrant was served on Anthony while he remains incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
After his initial hearing in the Jackson County Circuit Court, Anthony will soon face an initial appearance in the Jennings County Circuit Court.
Information provided by ISP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.