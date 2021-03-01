SCOTT COUNTY - On Feb. 27, 2021, the Indiana State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on I-65 near Austin, Indiana, that resulted in the death of a 47 year old Tennessee man. A 24 year old Paris Crossing, Indiana man was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death as a result of the investigation.
At approximately 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 27, troopers with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post, along with officers and other first responders from numerous other agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Northbound near the 33 mile marker, just south of Austin, in Scott County, Indiana.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a black 2013 Dodge Avenger being driven by Cooper A. Hensley, age 24, Paris Crossing, Indiana was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-65. The evidence indicated that Hensley was exceeding the speed limit when he collided with a 2006 white/red Ford F-250, being driven by Scotty R. Hoosier, age 47, Altamont, Tennessee, that was also traveling northbound on I-65.
The force of the initial collision caused Hoosiers vehicle to leave the east side of the roadway where it collided with a tree and came to rest. Hensley's vehicle entered the median of I-65 where it struck the median cable barrier and overturned.
As a result of the crash, Hoosier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Scott County Coroners Office. Two passengers in Hoosiers vehicle were transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Hensley was uninjured in the crash.
During the investigation, officers located drug paraphernalia in Hensley's possession. Further investigation indicated that Hensley showed signs of being intoxicated at the scene of the crash. A search warrant was obtained for Hensley's blood to conduct toxicology testing. Those results are pending at this time.
Hensley was then transported to the Scott County Jail where he was incarcerated on a preliminary charge of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.
The investigation is ongoing.
I-65 Northbound was closed approximately four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Scott County Sheriffs Department, Scottsburg Police Department, Austin Police Department, Scottsburg Fire Department, Jennings Township Fire Department, Scott County EMS, Scott County Coroners Office, and Coomers Towing.
- Information provided
