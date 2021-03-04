JENNINGS COUNTY - A 37-year-old Jennings County man was arrested on March 2 following an almost two-year investigation into a vehicle fire that led to one fatality.
Michael Hubbard was arrested during a planned traffic stop by the Jennings County Sheriffs Office on charges of murder and arson after he set another man on fire in his vehicle on May 3, 2019.
After gathering video evidence and conducting several interviews, investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal and Jennings County Sheriffs Office determined that in the early morning hours of May 3, 2019, Hubbard ignited the fire inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The individual later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Hubbard is currently being held in the Jennings County jail on no bond.
Many intentionally set fire investigations remain open around the state. Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. The Indiana State Fire Marshal functions as a section of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
- Information provided
