SEYMOUR - Friday morning, shortly before 8 a.m., Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Elizabethtown man.
The initial investigation by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Indiana State Police-Versailles, indicated that a black 2005 Saturn passenger car driven by Daniel L. Sallee, 63, was southbound on CR 1000 E. near CR 250 N., a couple miles south of Seymour.
Evidence at the scene indicated that Sallee's vehicle was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit when it approached a southbound Seymour Community Schools bus that was stopped in the roadway to pick up students from a residence.
The warning lights on the bus were activated at the time and the stop arm was extended.
Sallee applied the brakes and took evasive action to avoid striking the bus. His vehicle left the roadway before overturning. The school bus was not involved in the crash.
Neither the bus driver nor the students boarding the bus were injured.
Sallee sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
Sallee was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, which contributed to the injuries he received.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash although toxicology results are pending at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sgt. Wheeles was assisted by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Fire Departments, Jackson County Coroner's Office, and Hampton's Towing.
