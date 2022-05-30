Diamond Moon Ribbon Cutting

From left to right: Hospital Foundation of Decatur County Executive Director Mandy Lohrum, GDC Chamber Director Dawn Lowe, Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh, Economic Development’s Jessica Barker, Diamond Moon founder Phyllis Meredith, Green Sign Company’s Carrie Fitzpatrick, Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer Amy Borns, Main Street Greensburg Director Tonya Downey and GDC Chamber Marketing Administrator Leah Kane gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new jewelry business on Main Street.

 Josie Clark | Daily News

GREENSBURG – Welcoming a new business to Main Street recently drew several local community members and leaders to Diamond Moon Jewelry and Gifts, 112 W. Main Street.

Founder Phyllis Meredith started selling Paparazzi Accessories in 2020 and as her business grew she decided to open a brick and mortar storefront.

“I sold out of my home and did a lot of Facebook lives,” Meredith said. “I wanted to do something totally different and open it to the public without opening my home to the public, so I got this brick and mortar.”

Meredith said she’s a “moon person” and likes “boho,” so she chose the name Diamond Moon. Her brother designed a logo which was then restyled by Greensburg’s Green Sign Company design team.

The shop sells jewelry items for men, women and children. No individual accessory is over $5 and there are a few jewelry sets with several items for $20 to 25. Children’s jewelry is only $1.

The shop is bright and features a lot of exposed brick. While small, it is organized and impressive in its retail selection.

Greensburg Main Street recently awarded a facade grant to Diamond Moon to continue to beautify the entrance of the business. The grant offers a reimbursement up to $500 of actual architectural costs associated with facade improvements.

“It’s always a little daunting to walk into a store for the first time,” Greensburg Chamber Director Dawn Lowe said. “But when I walked in here, I thought, ‘She nailed it.’”

