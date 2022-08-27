VERSAILLES — Tri-State Wrestling is hosting a special “Dinner With A Legend” event Friday, September 16, featuring Hall of Fame manager “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart.
“Dinner With A Legend” will provide fans with the opportunity to meet a legend of the ring up close in a fun, intimate setting, along with enjoying dinner from Cecil’s Slice of Pie.
Each $50 ticket package includes:
• Q&A session with Jimmy Hart;
• Autographed 8x10 photo from Jimmy Hart;
• Photo opportunity with Jimmy Hart;
• Dinner; and,
• Bleacher ticket to Tri-State Wrestling’s “Gold Rush” event October 15 at the Tyson Activity Center in Versailles.
Tickets are now on sale at TriStateWrestlingOnline.com and may be purchased at the door the night of the event.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Fans with tickets can begin arriving at 6:30 p.m.
Fans can follow @TSWProWrestling on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook for more information.
Event and schedule is subject to change.
About Jimmy Hart
During his more than four decades in professional wrestling, Jimmy Hart has been known as one of the greatest managers of all-time.
Known as “The Mouth of the South” for his loud personality and megaphone, Hart has managed dozens of legendary wrestlers including The Honky Tonk Man, Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart (The Hart Foundation), Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Jerry “The King” Lawler, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, the Nasty Boys, The Giant, and Hulk Hogan.
Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame in 2018 among many other honors through his career.
Known mostly for his managerial career, Hart is a talented musician as well, having composed many entrance themes for wrestlers in both the WWF and WCW.
About Tri-State Wrestling
Tri-State Wrestling is committed to bringing action-packed, family-friendly professional wrestling to fans throughout Southeast Indiana, Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.
The company’s next show is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, at the Tyson Activity Center in Versailles, where the semi-finals and finals of the Heavyweight Championship Tournament will take place to crown the first ever TSW Heavyweight Champion.
