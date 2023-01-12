GREENSBURG – Lindsay Jobe was recently sworn in as a member of the Greensburg Board of Works. Jobe replaces board member Dee Rust, who left the seat on the board in December.
Jobe is a native of Greensburg. She graduated from Greensburg Community High School in 2006 and then received her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Marian University. She received her Nursing master’s degree from Ball State University.
Jobe has worked as a Registered Nurse for thirteen years and as a Nurse Practitioner for six. Currently employed full-time at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, she is married and has three children.
“I’m looking forward to raising my children here, and I also look forward to being a part of this community for years to come,” Jobe said.
