GREENSBURG – Lindsay Jobe was recently sworn in as a member of the Greensburg City Council. Jobe replaces council member Dee Rust, who because of a family move outside the area vacated her seat on the council in December.
Jobe is a native of Greensburg. She graduated from Greensburg Community High School in 2006 and then received her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Marian University. She received her Nursing master’s degree from Ball State University.
Jobe has worked as a Registered Nurse for 13 years and as a Nurse Practitioner for six years. Currently employed full-time at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, she is married and has three children.
“I’m looking forward to raising my children here, and I also look forward to being a part of this community for years to come,” Jobe said.
