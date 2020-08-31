GREENSBURG - Area boys and girls ages 5 to 10 are invited to stop by Decatur County Park, 1650 W. Park Road, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 1) for an opportunity to learn more about and/or join Cub Scouts.
"Cub Scouts, as Scouting has done for more than 100 years, helps youth grow in character and citizenship as well as teaches about personal achievement," Hoosier Trails Council Boy Scouts of America Muscatatuck District Executive Scott Mytyk said. "All of this is done through age-appropriate adventures ranging from learning about the flag to visiting with veterans to learning about nature and how to be safe on the internet. Cub Scouts learn how to tie knots, read a map and do a lot of STEM activities. They also build race cars for the annual Pinewood Derby."
Joining Scouts isn’t necessarily a huge time commitment.
"Cub Scouts typically meet for an hour a week during the school year and have multiple opportunities for activities on weekends. Most Packs schedule at least one activity a month during the summer," Mytyk said.
Getting involved isn't terribly expensive. The initial cost for registration is $50, and that covers the new-Scout joining fee and registration for the rest of the year. After that, yearly registration is $66 for the national fees. Local Packs may also charge a small annual dues fee.
There are multiple ways area youth can get involved in Cub Scouts.
Attending a Join Cub Scouts Night such as the one taking place Tuesday in Greensburg is one of them.
Those interested may also visit www.hoosiertrailsbsa.org or beascout.scouting.org for more information or to find a nearby Cub Scout Pack; call or e-mail the Council office at 812-336-6809 or jon.ocheltree@scouting.org; or contact Jon Walden at 765-914-1233 or Amanda Caudill at 812-614-4984.
About Cub Scouts
Cub Scouting is a year-round family program designed for girls and boys who are in the Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Scouting is designed to help build character, enhance spiritual growth, promote good citizenship, help build sportsmanship and fitness, improve understanding of family, help build respectful relationships, and promote personal achievement, friendly service, and a love for fun and adventure.
