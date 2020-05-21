For area youth starving for something to do this summer, the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County might have a solution. Summer Camp 2020 is just around the corner and plans are being finalized for the event.
The summer camp runs 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 1 through July 24. The camp is open to individuals ages 5-19. Campers must be a current member (or become a member) of the club. Membership to the club is $25 for a year.
Camp fees are $35 per week per child. For anyone wanting to pay in full up front, there is a special cost of $200. This must be paid in full by May 29 and will save families $80. The number of spots for campers is limited.
“Each camper will receive two bottles of water, breakfast, lunch and snack daily. We will divide the members into groups that they will be with all summer and be assigned to the same staff,” Boys and Girls Club of Rush County Unit Director Quinn Leisure noted. “New procedures will be in place due to the COVID-19. We will still be doing activities throughout the day, just in smaller groups.”
If you would like to make a donation to the summer camp, the club is looking for bottled water, hand sanitizer, cleaning whips, bleach, paper towel, glue sticks, tempra/acrylic paint, paint brushes, sidewalk chalk, kid size scissors and printer paper. For more information, call the club at 765-932-2765.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.