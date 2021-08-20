GREENSBURG – Greensburg Jr. High School is currently taking orders for mums as a school-wide fundraiser.
Those involved hope to raise $5,000 to be able to provide for various school needs.
Orders for the colorful fall flowers are being accepted through the end of the school day on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The flowers will be available for pick-up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 11, at GJHS.
This year, personal checks will not be accepted; orders must be pre-paid and payment options are cash, money order, or credit card. Visit greensburg.revtrak.net to order by credit card.
Questions may be directed to the school’s main office at (812) 663-7523.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.