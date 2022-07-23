NORTH VERNON — Area residents now have a new place to shop for home furnishings and accessories.
JTB Furniture, 1551 N. State Street, offers new mattress sets and gently used furniture of all varieties with a promise that they are committed to offering only the best quality used furniture at reasonable prices.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays only.
Customers may see the store's inventory online at SHOPJTB.com.
