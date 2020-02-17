GREENSBURG – Decatur Superior Court Judge Matthew D. Bailey and Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day spoke with the Decatur County Commissioners Monday concerning the idea of a magistrate judge for Decatur County.
After distributing a “severity of need” metric to the commissioners, Bailey explained it to be a figure showing the actual numbers filed in the courts in Decatur County.
“That’s just a raw filing, so that we compare apples to apples against all those across the state. You’ll see that we are number 1 in increased number of filings. In 2017, we were number three. In 2016, we were number 18. And I think that those numbers are pretty accurate for use,” Bailey said. “I think that’s the best information we have right now, and you’ll see that Judge Day is here to support this as well.”
He continued, saying that what he and Judge Day needed from the commissioners was space.
“The prosecutor’s office has a space where the old probation office was where they could have an office, but we would need a space where we could have hearings in order to give Decatur County the best value on its trial calendar. Potentially, the law library. Potentially, the conference room across the treasurer’s office.”
He said he would be sending a letter and would need one from the commissioners in order to ask to be put on the General Assembly agenda for the summer study committee.
“That’s what we need from you today,” Bailey said, and then asked Day for his input.
Judge Day said, “This is my eighth year as a judge for Decatur County, and I can tell you as it’s progressed it’s just gotten busier and busier for us. We’ve tried to adjust the cases each of us handles with me taking the child services cases, and those have almost tripled in the last couple of years.”
He continued, saying his numbers had increased enough to require Judge Bailey to take over misdemeanors.
“We’ve divided felonies equally, so we’ve made changes to try to adjust to this, but as it stands now, Judge Bailey does the cases that are more of a volume type case – those that take a longer time to process the paperwork for, and I do the Child Services cases, the divorce cases, the paternity and adoption as well as half the felonies, and those are cases that typically ... that don’t end. ... The busier we’ve gotten, the more difficult it is for us to concentrate on the cases we have. We try to be quicker, but that makes it more difficult to concentrate on what they are, instead of how many there are. A magistrate would help us both considerably.”
Bailey interjected, saying that the process to get a magistrate was a lengthy one and that, if everything went right it could be January 2022 before the magistrate would start.
“If our numbers go down coming up then we can reconsider, but we have to get the ball rolling now, and so we’re asking for your blessing,” Day said.
Commissioner Koors asked if the position would be full-time? Day responded in the affirmative.
Commissioner Beuning asked how the new position would be paid for.
Day responded, “The state would pay for the magistrate, just like us. The only thing we’d probably be asking for would be equipment. They should also have their own court reporter. We’ll have three courts going all at once.”
It was established that both parties – judges and commissioners – would have input on the hiring process and the position would be hired, not elected.
“It would be a state employee,” Bailey said.
Koors eventually moved to grant the request for assistance in acquiring a new magistrate for Decatur County, and the motion carried.
