RUSHVILLE - Automobile enthusiasts, mark your calendars for one of the largest car shows and swap meets in Southeastern Indiana.
The 36th Annual Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club 4th of July Car Show is set for Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville.
This annual event, which attracts visitors from throughout the Midwest, will be held rain or shine!
Registration opens at 8 a.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m.
The registration fee for those showing a car is $15.
Awards will be presented for Top 25, Longest Distance Traveled, Most Club Participation, Mayor’s Choice, President’s Choice and Best of Show.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase, a DJ, door prizes, and fun for the entire family.
"Last year, we were elated to have 217 entries in the show!" Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club member Kevin Stone said. "This is our Optimist Club’s major fund raising event to help support Rush County youth projects."
For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
