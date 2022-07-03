RUSHVILLE — As has been the case for many years, Independence Day – Monday, July 4 – will be an especially busy day in Rushville.
Car Show
Events get started early with registration for the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club’s 35th annual Car Show and Swap meet in North Veterans Memorial Park.
Participants should keep in mind there is a two part registration process. First, enter the show and pay for your car registration ($15 per vehicle) at W. 13th Street and Poolside Drive, then stop by the Optimist trailer for a T-shirt and door prize ticket and to turn in your car information.
The event, one of the largest in the state, will be held rain or shine and proceeds will benefit Rush County youth programs.
The Top 25 exhibitors will be recognized as will the Best of Show, President’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, the car club with the most participants, and the exhibitor who traveled the farthest. Cars wishing to be in considered for one of the awards needs to be in place by noon.
Admission of the general public (non-exhibitors) is free, and there will be food and drink vendors on site as well as a DJ playing tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Questions about the car show may be directed to Chuck Kempker at 317-752-2073 or visit www.facebook.com/RushvilleBreakfastOptimistClub for more information.
Parade
Rushville loves a parade, and the annual 4th of July parade is always a good one!
Lineup for the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. in the city parking lot across from Pizza King in the 200 block of N. Perkins Street. Preregistration is not required to be in the parade.
The Rush County Chamber of Commerce and Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey will both be giving out awards to their favorite floats.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m., head north on Main Street, and end at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Racing
The Rush County Fair will be over by the time Monday rolls around, but the fairgrounds will still feature some holiday entertainment.
Tony Stewart’s All-Star Series Midget Racing gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ race track.
Fireworks
The Bicentennial Independence Day Fireworks Show begins at 10 p.m.
Organizers have said this will be the largest fireworks display in Rush County’s history and will feature 25% more aerial displays than last year.
Music to accompany the fireworks will be provided by the WIFE-FM 94.3.
The fireworks will be launched from behind Rushville Elementary School and are visible from just about anywhere on the north end of town.
“We are extraordinarily grateful to the generosity of so many that have stepped up their donations for this year’s fireworks show,” Rush County Chamber Fireworks Chair John McCane said. “Being our bicentennial year, we really wanted to make this show a little more spectacular.”
See Thursday’s Daily News or visit www.greensburgdailynews.com for details about July 4 plans in Greensburg.
