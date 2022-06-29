GREENSBURG – Mondy is Independence Day and that means the 102nd annual Tri Kappa 4th of July parade will soon take place.
As tradition would have it, Greensburg’s July 4 parade is all about the children in the community as they are the featured parade participants.
“We ask that the kids carry on the tradition by participating in the parade rather than sit on the sidelines,” Ashley Stier, one of the event organizers, said. “This is the reason we do not allow candy to be thrown at this particular parade.”
Line-up starts at 9:15 a.m. near the corner of N. Franklin and E. Washington streets.
“No registration is needed, just come to the designated area on the morning of the 4th at about 9:15,” Stier said. “If you are unsure of where to go, stop by the Porter-Oliver-Pearson Funeral Home or find one of the many Tri Kappa members in 4th of July Tri Kappa T-shirts along the route.”
The parade gets underway at 10 a.m., and this year area teachers and former educators are asked to participate as Grand Marshals. As with the kids, preregistration is not required; just show up at the staging area before 10 a.m.
The tradition of a 4th of July parade in downtown Greensburg was started in 1919 by Mrs. Guy Guthrie to give the children in her neighborhood something to do and keep them out of mischief.
The event was continued by Mrs. Guthrie’s Tri Kappa Sorority after her passing in 1942.
“Kids, decorate your wheels or your pets and be a part of the fun!” Stier said. “Sports teams, church groups, Boy and Girl Scouts, bands, cheerleaders, dancers, gymnasts – we need you! Let’s make this a great celebration!”
