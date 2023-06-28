(Note: Corrects parade line-up and termination information.)
RUSHVILLE – As has been the case for many years, Rushville will be an especially busy place on July 4.
Car Show
The 36th annual 4th of July Car Show, organized by the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club, will again take place in North Veterans Memorial Park.
Registration gets underway at 8 a.m. the day of the event, which will be held rain or shine.
Visitors can expect one of the largest displays of antique, muscle and show cars to be found anywhere in the state of Indiana as well as food, drink and music from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Various awards will be presented mid afternoon and most of the cars are usually still on hand until around 3 p.m. or later.
Admission is free.
Contact Chuck Kempker at 317-752-2073 with questions or visit www.facebook.com/RushvilleBreakfastOptimistClub for more information.
Parade
Rushville’s Independence Day parade is always a large and well-attended affair. Preregistration is not required and anyone wishing to join the parade is welcome to do so.
Participants are asked to be at the staging area near the the city parking lot at Second and Perkins streets at least 90 minutes before the parade steps off at 11 a.m.
Those involved will make their way to Main Street, then north to 11th Street, head west on 11th Street, and then make their way north to the vicinity of the high school.
Fireworks/Food Trucks
Looking to add a new tradition to your Independence Day? The Heart of Rushville is bringing the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival back to town. This time the festival will descend on Rushville Elementary School as part of the Independence Day fireworks display.
The trucks will be serving from 5 to 10 p.m. in the north parking lot, behind RES.
Along with the food trucks, there will be the always popular Kids Zone which will feature inflatables and games. Admission to the Kids Zone is free!
Come early and claim the best spot to see the fireworks and enjoy great food and fun.
Trucks scheduled to be there include Books, Bourbon & Bacon, Queso’s Taco Truck, Karma Kitchen, J’s Lobster Truck, Indy Porkopolis BBQ, Sweet Valley Ice Cream, Sharkbite Popcorn Company, Pastabilitiez, Pierogi Love, Snowie of Indy and Viv’s Delightful Sweets.
The always impressive annual aerial fireworks display will get started at dusk and is viewable from most anywhere on the north side of town, although it’s best seen from the parking lot behind Rushville Elementary.
For everyone’s safety, those persons attending the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival are asked to refrain from lighting personal fireworks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.