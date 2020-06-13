RUSHVILLE — If you are looking for a place to see fireworks on the Fourth of July, Rushville will be an option.
The annual July 4th fireworks display will take place that evening behind Rushville Elementary East and West. Spectators are reminded to adhere to social distancing and safety standards. Due to health concerns, there will not be a parade this year.
“We are pleased to be able to offer our annual fireworks show. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for public safety, we will not be having the annual Fourth of July parade,” Rush County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Fussner said.
It was announced earlier that the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club annual car show has been canceled. This was done for the safety of the public and out of respect to the businesses that have supported and sponsored the show in the past.
The All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets will be racing at the Rush County Fairgrounds on July 4. This is scheduled to be the fourth race of the season for the circuit.
The next evening, at 6 p.m. July 5, Full Throttle Monster Trucks are scheduled to be at the Rush County Fairgrounds for Freedom Smash. Off Road Racing will also be on the schedule that night. Ticket information can be found on the Full Throttle’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.