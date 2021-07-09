CARTHAGE - Here is a look at upcoming events.
July 15: Want to try something fun? How about getting together with other creative people or just people looking for a night out? Bring your paint/craft supplies and creativity to the Marick Event Center (300 3rd Street in Carthage) from 7 to 9 p.m. July 15 and join us for Carthage Community Canvas.
Just because it says canvas in the title you don’t have to come to paint, all crafters are welcome! Don’t forget there is a budding artist in all of us just waiting to break free! Call 317-796-0699 for more information.
July 17: The CVFD had to be cancelled, but the Carthage Queen nominating pageant is still scheduled. Queen candidates, those who wrote nominating letters, and the public are asked to be at the Marick Event Center (300 3rd Street in Carthage) at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, for a short program introducing the candidates, judging and social hour with light refreshments. Don’t forget, this event is open to everyone!
July 31: It is official! Todd's Great Outdoors has partnered with Mike and Lora Shepard, residents of Carthage and volunteer firefighters, to host a benefit motorcycle ride for our Carthage kids! The money earned will go towards keeping Patty's penny candy going and help with Christmas gifts for the kids.
This event will be taking place Saturday, July 31. Sign up starts at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. The ride includes five covered bridges, bike games, and food. For more information please call Mike Shepherd at 765-571-2295, Lora Shepherd at 765-520-0050 or Todd's Great Outdoors at 317-967-5153.
Other News:
Longtime Police Chief Danny Baker has retired and John Davis has been chosen to take his place.
Last month marked the first The Future of Carthage Main Street Curb Appeal Award. You may have noticed in June a sign in the yard of Andrew and Elizabeth Norris that has now traveled to Sam and MaryLou Gray's house for the month of July!
Besides a sign to display and the appreciation of the FOC for residents going above and beyond to help beautify our little town, each winner is given a $25 gift certificate to be used at a local business!
If you would like to nominate a house on Main Street for this, please text the address to 317-213-1612! Voting is done at the monthly FOC meetings on the first Tuesday of the month.
Theo FOC is looking for local vendors and food trucks to participate in the Sept.11 Carthage Fall Festival (yet to be officially named). If interested, please call 765-565-6946 for information.
