The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released unemployment rate numbers for the Hoosier state and most of the counties in and around the Daily News’ core readership area are faring well.
Preliminary figures show the following rates:
Fayette County: 5.6%
Ripley County: 4%
Henry County: 3.9%
Dearborn County: 3.7%
Franklin County: 3.6%
Jennings County: 3.6%
Bartholomew County: 3.2%
Decatur County: 3.2%
Rush County: 3.2%
Shelby County: 3.2%
The average July unemployment rate for the State of Indiana was 4%, and the national average for the same period was 3.5%.
Unemployment rates were lower in July in seven states, higher in three states, and stable in 40 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Twenty-three states had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, five states and the District had increases, and 22 states had little change.
The national unemployment rate was the same as in July 2022.
Non-farm payroll employment increased in four states and was essentially unchanged in 46 states and the District of Columbia in July 2023.
Over the year, non-farm payroll employment increased in 36 states and was essentially unchanged in 14 states and the District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.