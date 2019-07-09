'JUNE BUG' WINNERS

Photo ProvidedTwenty-six sponsors helped make the 5th annual June Bug 5K possible and more than 60 participants made the event fun and memorable. Runners who placed in the 5K included Dustin White (first place), Tori Gauck (second place), and Steve Foley (third place). Special Olympics participants who placed in the 5K included Andrew Bryant (first place), Jessica Johannigman (second place) and Jennifer Johannigman (third place). Proceeds from the event will be used for a scholarship and for community youth projects including the addition of a walking trail at Salt Creek Township Park in New Point.