The Greensburg Knights of Columbus held two fundraisers to support people with intellectual challenges. The first fundraiser was a Tootsie Roll drive in front of Needler's Fresh Market. The second fundraiser was a smoked pork chop dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall for Special Olympics. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on fundraising efforts, but volunteers vow to continue to try. Pictured are Nancy Buening from St Mary's School and Jenny Maddox from Special Olympics.
K of C HELPING HANDS
