GREENSBURG – K9 Echo, a key member of the Greensburg Police Department and a prime force in the fight against drugs in the community, has retired.
Chief of Police Mike McNealy joined Echo and her handler, Sgt. Chris Bridges, at the most recent city council as her decommissioning letter was read aloud.
“Respected Board Members,” it read. “It is with sadness that I propose to you the medical retirement of K9 Echo from the Police Force. Echo was born in March of 2017 and joined the Police Department in 2018. She was rescued from an animal shelter in the Indianapolis area and given to Ultimate K9, (a canine training facility) as a potential work dog because of her immense ball drive. When we first met Echo she had no police training.”
Echo was partnered with Sgt. Bridges who was with her for her entire police career.
She and Sgt. Bridges participated in 898 hours of training that included drug detection, article searches and tracking.
Echo was involved in the arrest of 62 offenders for 72 drug charges.
Echo is very friendly and has participated in countless demonstrations, meet and greets, and community events
Echo suffered a right partial ACL tear in May 2019 and another possible tear and iliopsas strain in September 2021. She has recently begun to show favor in her right rear limb.
Echo was checked out by her veterinarian, Dr. Michelle Sweet at Greensburg Veterinary Clinic, and his opinion was that Echo can still have a good quality of life in retirement, but that she is not able to adequately manage training and police dog duties.
There is a surgery that is available for Echo to return to work, but the surgery would be approximately $7,000 with no guarantee of success.
With all the information obtained and with the counsel of the mayor the chief and Sgt. Bridges proposed the medical retirement of K9 Echo and her transfer of ownership to Sgt. Bridges to live out her life.
About replacing Echo on the force, Chief McNealy said, “We have two other dogs, one drug and patrol certified, and one patrol and trafficking certified. Both are article search certified, so our goal is to give the two remaining dogs more advanced training so they can better used by the force.”
