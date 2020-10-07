BATESVILLE – St. Louis Catholic School is grateful to Lt. Hamilton and K9 officer Jinx for taking the time to visit the school last Friday.
Recently, St. Louis School 7th grade teacher Mrs. Jenny Lents’ students read an article about search and rescue dogs. They then wrote persuasive letters to Lt. Hamilton, local police officer and K9 handler, inviting him for a visit to their class.
Their letters were successful, and on Friday, October 2nd, Lt. Hamilton and Jinx made a visit to Mrs. Lents’ class. The students had an exciting time learning about search dogs and seeing Jinx in action.
The seventh graders then prayed over Lt. Hamilton, and provided snacks for their guests to take back to the station for local law enforcement heroes.
Mrs. Lents and all of St. Louis School extend a huge thank you to Lt. Hamilton, Jinx and all local first responders.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.