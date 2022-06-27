RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was recovered from a private pond.
Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., Conservation Officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton for a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced.
Braulio Bustamante, 45, of Indianapolis was recovered from the water and taken to shore prior to officer’s arrival.
Lifesaving aid was rendered but was unsuccessful, and Braulio was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
Assisting agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, and Ripley County EMS.
