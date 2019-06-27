GREENSBURG — Fourth of July festivities can be a joyous time celebrating our country’s independence. But for our pets, the celebratory fireworks can be quite stressful.
According to State Farm, more dogs go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, and can also be a dangerous time for not only dogs but other pets as well.
Dr. Michele Sweet from Greensburg Veterinary Clinic also acknowledges the dangers the holiday holds for pets.
“You want your number on that collar, or a microchip if you can,” Sweet said in regards to dogs going missing during the holiday. “Some dogs would also be more comfortable staying inside. We advise keeping cats away from [fireworks] as well.”
Sweet also said white noise might help with a pet’s anxiety as a result of fireworks or other celebrations. Sounds from a fan or music might help. Pet owners could also move kennels away from windows.
“If they want to hide under the bed, let them if that’s where they feel comfortable,” Sweet said.
State Farm also said loud and crowded fireworks displays are not fun for pets as they can become frightened and disoriented by the sound, and they encourage pet owners to resist taking them to Fourth of July activities.
While it should also go without saying, pet owners should never use fireworks around their animals as they can result in severe burns or trauma to the face and paws. The fireworks themselves can also pose dangers due to them containing toxic substances.
Independence Day celebrations often involve delicious food, but when it comes to your pets, it’s best to keep them on their normal diet.
“When people give pets table food, they can get sick from it,” Sweet said.
State Farm said any change, even for one meal, can give your pet severe indigestion and diarrhea, and that is particularly true for older animals who have more delicate digestive systems and nutritional requirements.
Foods such onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt and yeast dough can all be toxic to animals.
Pet owners should also be cautious when using insect repellant. They should make sure the product they use is specifically for pet use, and the same applies for using sunscreen.
“There are very good options for insect repellant, just look for the properly labeled products for pets. You can also consult with a veterinarian,” Sweet said. “Also, a lot of products that are safe for dogs are toxic for cats.”
Additionally, do not put glow jewelry on your pets, keep them away from matches and lighter fluid, and never leave your pet in your car when it’s warm outside. State Farm reminds pet owners that vehicle interiors heat up faster than the air around them, and can become dangerous in a short amount of time.
Sweet said there are medications that can help with pet anxiety during the holidays, but those have to be administered by a veterinarian.
The Greensburg Veterinary Clinic can be reached at 812-663-2745.
