GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are reminding Hoosiers to keep online shopping safety, home safety, and traveling safety in mind this holiday season.
GPD Chief Brendan Bridges said when it comes to home safety, keep items out of the public’s view.
“The biggest thing is to keep large item packages out of view from the public,” Bridges said. “Definitely as far as vehicles go, put items in the trunk securely. Also, keep the lights on in your home as you can.”
Similarly, the IDHS says to not leave multiple or large packages outside for long time periods, and to stay home when a delivery is expected, or have a package delivered to a friend or family member who can receive it immediately. Buyers should also ask the delivery service to try to hide the package or hold it for pickup later.
Also, the IDHS recommends installing a doorbell camera.
Presents should also not be left near windows or doors where thieves can see them.
When leaving your home, the state department says to lock every door and window to make it more difficult for thieves to break in and commit a burglary.
Neighbors or trusted friends should be asked to visit your home when you are away for an extended period of time. Local police can also be contacted to see if officers can keep an eye on the home from time to time.
Lastly, the IDHS recommends asking the local newspaper and mail service to be stopped if you are traveling for long periods of time.
For online purchases, Bridges says it’s probably best to stick with the larger companies as they are more reliable.
“As far as online purchases, stay with large, name brand companies,” Bridges said. “We also tell people to check their bank accounts to make sure there’s no suspicious activity.”
Furthermore, the IDHS says email advertising and spam traffic may increase during the holiday season. With that said, if the subject of the email from a known or unknown sender seems suspicious, delete the email without opening it.
It’s also good to keep in mind if an advertisement or other offer sounds too good to be true, it just might be. It should be checked through a reliable service.
Before you make online purchase, make sure the security software is updated on every electronic device. Also, avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi connections or public computers since they may not be secure.
These are some other tips to keep in mind from the IDHS when it comes to online shopping:
• Use complex passwords to safeguard personal information. A combination of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers and special characters offers the most protection.
• Avoid visiting unknown webpages because malicious software could be downloaded.
• When making online purchases with a credit or debit card, use a secure online escrow broker to provide payment.
• If available, consider using a virtual credit card service. The terms of use vary based on the service provider.
• Make sure to print or save a hard copy of every transaction receipt in the event there is confusion about payment.
Bridges also wanted to offer a safety reminder to those who might be traveling this holiday season.
“Allow plenty of time before you leave,” Bridges said. “Do some planning so you’re not in a hurry.”
The IDHS also recommends keeping track of weather and road conditions through local radio, news channels or social media postings. They also recommend keeping an eye on the Indiana Travel Advisory Map and the Indiana Department of Transportation’s travel information page.
