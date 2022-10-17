GREENSBURG - According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes in the United States. Throughout the month of October, individuals, families and organizations impacted by breast cancer use Breast Cancer Awareness Month to discuss, learn about and fight the disease.
One local family has taken up the mantle since their matriarch was diagnosed and then passed away during her fight with breast cancer. Mary Rose Brogan died in March 2016 at her residence in Greensburg at the age of 63.
Born May 9, 1952, in Greensburg, Brogan was the daughter of Harold E. and Rose C. (Dwenger) Powers. According to her family, she was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and cheering on her favorite driver, Jimmy Johnson. She also enjoyed hearing and counting how many times her grandson's name was called on the radio during high school football games.
Mary and her husband John had four children: David, Jennifer and Daniel Brogan and Shirley Wilson. They raised a fifth child, their granddaughter Kayla Ainscough. Jennifer said her mom had an area of dermatitis near her bra line that led to her breast cancer diagnosis.
After experiencing heart problems for years, Mary's cancer diagnosis came as a shock. She'd had no prior indicators. Her existing heart problems caused the cancer treatment to be less aggressive than it would have been for a person without existing complications.
"I wish I could've understood more earlier because then we wouldn't have spent as much time scared as we did," Wilson said. "Early detection is the best because you can only put it off for so long, and [early detection] can be life changing."
The last December of Mary's life was the only Christmas celebration she ever missed, according to her daughter.
When she passed away, her family organized a motorcycle ride fundraiser for headstone contributions. They raised nearly $3,000 and held the fundraiser the following year as well, raising an additional $2,000 the family donated to Decatur County Memorial Hospital to support other local cancer patients.
"Seeing the way the community comes together to help each other over situations like breast cancer, the way they [the local community] came together when we were in need and helped us, was a big thing," Wilson said. "Then you're able to open your own heart more to help others."
Mary's family advocates for regular mammograms and women's health check-ins. Her daughters expressed that the life experience made them more sympathetic towards others. They also spend more holidays together and make an effort to bring the family together as much as possible.
"When my kids were in high school, they never wanted to give blood," Jennifer said. "But I explained that my mom was always needing blood and people were willing to give for her. I said, 'Listen, you don't want anyone (like Grandma) to need blood and not be able to get it.' My kids and I volunteer at New Directions now. ... Cancer didn't mean as much to me until my mom got it because I didn't understand how much the families went through. ... You never know what someone's going through."
