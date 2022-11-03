RUSHVILLE — A former Rush County resident who maintains strong ties to her hometown was recently recognized by the Rush County Chamber of Commerce.
Darcy Keith was presented the Pride of Rush County Award at the organization’s recent annual dinner and business meeting held at the Rushville Elks Lodge.
Chamber Director Sandy Fussner said this honor is presented to someone from Rush County who has moved away and accomplished great things but still calls Rush County home.
Keith, a 1987 graduate of Rushville Consolidated High School, is a national award-winning professional speaker and author. She is frequently billed as “The Queen of Survival.”
“I was very humbled and incredibly honored to receive such an amazing award from my hometown,” she said. “Rushville and the community hold a special place in my heart. They have taught me many positive values that I hold today.”
Keith was the only backseat survivor of a fatal car crash. She suffered two severe traumatic brain injuries, paralysis to her right side, a collapsed lung, and various other related traumas.
She had to learn how to live all over again – mentally, physically, emotionally and financially – when she came out of a coma.
After experiencing what could rightly be called a miraculous recovery, she made it her purpose to help others who have experienced brain injury and to help them live their best lives.
“As a professional speaker, I’ve had the privilege to speak for corporations, associations, non-profits, colleges, and other organizations including the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts as part of the NFL’s Rookie Success Program,” she said. “In my spare time, I serve on a seven-person national Brain Injury Advisory Council for the Brain Injury Association of America, the Ohio Valley Advisory Committee for brain injury research at Ohio State University, and was appointed by the mayor of Fishers to serve on the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability. I’m also a contributing author to five books, have published numerous articles, and created many CDs and DVDs.”
Keith currently residents in Fishers, Indiana. She and her husband Chris have one daughter, Olivia.
Those interested can learn more about her story and accomplishments at http://www.DarcyKeith.com/.
She also has a YouTube channel which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/user/DarcyLKeith.
