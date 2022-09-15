GREENSBURG - Keller Williams SE Indiana held an official grand opening over the weekend complete with a bounce house, food truck, vendors and more.
The first 150 visitors celebrated with free food from Lil Momma's Grub Mobile Catering food truck and 220 ice cream floats were given away, according to Keller Williams Realtor Jenny Hamilton.
"Our main location is in Greenwood, but all of the agents in our office are local agents," Hamilton said. "All of the agents in our office are from Decatur County, but we all came from different real estate companies."
The realty business celebrated their new location and business office with a ribbon cutting ceremony through the GDC Chamber of Commerce on September 7.
Keller Williams SE Indiana along with Glow Aesthetics & Wellness Studio, Berger Electric and Bailey & Wood Mortgage all share the same building, so the Chamber held four back-to-back ribbon cuttings.
Keller Williams SE Indiana is a residential and commercial real estate company with knowledgeable and experienced real estate brokers that specialize in all aspects of buying and selling.
Keller Williams SE Indiana is located at 933 N. Michigan Ave.
Visit www.kw.com or call (812) 222-9301 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.