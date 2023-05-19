The Red Day of Keller Williams is a day of the year when all the agents of the company gather to participate in social welfare. On this day, the agents volunteer to serve their local community.
It was first organized in 2009. Since then, it has become a tradition to arrange KW Red Day on the second Thursday of May every year.
There are more than 180,000 associates from 1,000 offices of Keller Williams. On the Red day, agents leave their offices and devote themselves to helping their local community.
They help to rebuild houses, distribute food, organize blood donation campaigns, help local schools, renovate local parks, and volunteer in public welfare organizations.
The focus of this day is to Renew, Energize, and Donate. The agents see the day as a part of their mission and vision of the company.
Keller Williams Realty agents jointly spend over 250,000 hours for community service on the KW Red Day.
