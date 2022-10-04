RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School Principal Rob Hadley has announced that Sofia E. Kemple has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, has been presented by the principal to this scholastically talented senior.
About 34,000 Commended Students from throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success, according to the NMSC. These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.
It is hoped this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.
“The school community is beyond proud of RCHS senior Sofia Kemple for being named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program!” Hadley said.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.