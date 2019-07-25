GREENSBURG — Since January, the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter has had a new kennel tech, and through his his efforts on the internet and social media, the “furbabies” staying there have a much shorter time to wait for their “forever home.”
Matthew Speer says his primary responsibilities at the Shelter are to feed and care for the animals, administer medications and keep their cages clean.
“But the social media part is just something I wanted to do,” he said.
Speer was recently accepted into the Communication Marketing and Social Media Marketing Master’s program at Purdue University. While working at a pharmacy until finishing his Bachelor’s Degree, he started at the shelter in January.
“I never thought about working in a shelter,” he said, “but I love dogs, and we always had one when I was growing up. We didn’t have cats until just recently, but I love them as well.”
Since January, largely due to Speer’s efforts on the shelter’s behalf on social media, cat adoption has risen 29 percent.
“And our dog adoption rate has gone up a lot as well, I just haven’t computed those statistics yet,” Speer said.
Though a major portion of the animals brought to the shelter are vetted and adopted out, sometimes, due to aggression or health reasons, they must be euthanized.
“That’s obviously the last resort,” he said. “But if he’s a danger to the public, we have to do that.”
With the shelter Director Ashley Hennen, new Animal Control Officer Kevin Springer and Speer, the staff is full at three members.
“Ashley is awesome. She works so hard. And Kevin is going to be really good too,” Speer said. “And we all share the same motivation - to get these animals adopted out.”
Currently, his favorite resident at the shelter is “Monet,” who just had puppies.
“She gets a little crazy when she’s not near her babies. And her babies will be ready for adoption in a couple of weeks,” Speer said.
“We encourage people who need to re-home their pets to not dump them, but bring them here,” Speer said. “This service is free and available to any resident in Decatur County. We are a municipal organization, so that means we are paid for by the residents of Decatur County.
“And re-homing an animal is nothing to be ashamed about. We want people to bring them here. A lot of the animals we get here have been abandoned at rental properties - just left outside and deserted. I understand that people are ashamed when they can’t take care of an animal - I get that - but we urge people to bring them to us.”
Speer explained that when an animal is raised in a home, when they need to be re-homed, finding one for them is much easier.
“When they’ve been in a home, it’s much easier to place them with someone who wants a pet,” he explained. “Most people want an animal that’s been comfortable in a home. And we have no judgment here - we’re here to help.”
A grey cat played at his feet as he explained, “I’ve learned a lot of things I didn’t know about why people get rid of animals. This cat’s name is Josie. She’s a nervous cat, but her owner had to go into hospice with a terminal disease. She’s about six and has only been here a month, but she’ll stay here until we find her a forever home.”
He said one of the biggest reasons people don’t want their animals anymore is because they weren’t aware of how much work an animal can be.
“They’re just like children, they take care,” Speer said.
“And many don’t shop first. For example, if you don’t like to exercise, then a German shepherd is not right for you. If you want more of a house animal, try a cat or a smaller dog. People think ‘it’s so cute, I want that’ - but they don’t realize that animals have to go to the vet and they are like children.”
Since Speer started at the shelter, the cat that had been staying at the shelter the longest was there for 83 days. Not one of the cats at the shelter right now have been there for more than 30 days.
The shelter also accepts donations.
“We take Walmart cards as donations. Those are great, because they let us use our tax-free number at Walmart. Cash donations are obviously always good. We get a lot of random food donations, but we only use Purina foods. It we keep switching our animals from brand to brand often, they get sick, so we only use Purina food products,” Speer said.
“I think if there was something I want people to know about here it’s that we need volunteers. People don’t realize that someone has to be here every day, all day working with the animals. They need care. We come in every day at 8 a.m. to clean every cage and every food dish. They all get bleached every day. And so if we had volunteers in the back working with the animals during working hours, we could be out here answering questions and getting them adopted,” Speer said.
Why does he love animals?
“I love them because they make me happy. I love to care for them - they become your family and your friend. I think it was something that my parents instilled in me. We cared for them when they needed help,” Speer said.
“And I love doing the animal care part of this job, but I really enjoy seeing them go to their forever homes. That’s what I love most,” he finished.
The Greensburg-Decatur County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 2 - 6 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For volunteering opportunities, call 812-663-9081, email shelter22@frontier.com, or visit their website at decaturcountyshelter.wordpress.com.
As a fundraiser, from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 1, 10 percent of all purchases at Dairy Queen in Greensburg will be donated to the local animal shelter.
