GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted representatives from The Kennidy House and Truth Recovery Solutions / Life in Focus Program.
During a monthly Lunch and Learn event, representatives from The Kennidy House discussed accomplishments to date for the group as well as goals for the future.
The Kennidy House is a women’s sober living community located at 903 E. Washington Street with a men’s unit located at the former Lincoln Street efficiencies at 405 E. North Street. Both facilities offer 6 to 12 month programs. The Kennidy House will accommodate at least 12 women, while the men’s recovery community will serve up to 30 men.
According to Kennidy House representative Josh Chaney, The Kennidy House has gone through a complete remodel, has a fully fenced-in backyard and a large finished garage with a meeting space on the second level. There are six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an updated kitchen.
Real estate broker and owner of Re/Max Tower Douglas Orr catered the event from Los Charros D&G Mexican Grill and Bar #2. Orr owned the Lincoln Street efficiencies prior to the flood damage last year that forced tenants to move out. Having previously been approached by Kennidy House founders about the location, the flood provided a catalyst for the creation of the men’s unit at that location.
“You know, a rising tide floats all boats,” Orr said. “I think it’s our obligation to go out and do good.”
Truth Recovery Solutions began at the Apostolic Truth Tabernacle about two years ago, according to Chaney. The church allowed members to take classes in order to teach locals through parenting classes, finance, anger management and Alcohol Chemical Treatment Services (ACTS), among others.
“There is definitely a need for recovery community,” Chaney said. “Greensburg, in general, is an awesome recovery community. There are several different options and there’s huge support for recovery in Greensburg.”
Recovery homes are important for an addict’s sober journey because they offer many opportunities for success including accountability, the chance to create meaningful relationships, a built-in support system, structure, life skills, fiscal responsibility, connections for jobs and over reduction in the risk of relapse.
Chad Lucas, a recovering addict and current director for the Kennidy House men’s facility, spoke to Lunch & Learn attendees.
“I tell people to chase their recovery like they chased their drug,” Lucas said. “Family members are tired of hearing sorry, they’ve heard sorry a hundred times. You’ve got to show them by your actions.”
Chrissy Ruble will be the director for the women’s facility.
Named for Kennidy Riley, the house will pay tribute to the way that drug abuse can affect a family. Lucas reached out to Kennidy’s mother who happily became involved.
Greensburg is also home to the Speranza House, another women’s recovery home. With a waitlist to get a place at Speranza House, The Kennidy House is helping to fill a need in this community.
For more information about The Kennidy House (women’s facility), call (812) 560-3470 or (812) 560-1432 or visit their website at www.thekennidyhouse.com. To contact the men’s facility, call (812) 560-3470 or (812) 614-6243.
