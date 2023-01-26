GREENSBURG – A new women’s recovery shelter is opening on E. Washington Street.
The Kennidy House is an initiative of Truth Apostolic Church on Moscow Road and is an extension of the “Truth Recovery Solutions: Life in Focus” curriculum offered there. But it’s also the mission of two local couples familiar with recovery, personally and professionally.
Doug and Olivia Orr and Josh and Aimee Chaney teach a major part of the curriculum at Life in Focus and became friends while working with the curriculum.
Aimee and Olivia teach parenting skills, and Aimee wants to expand into instructing finance skills such as teaching others how to manage and set up a household budget.
Josh, a recovering addict, has long had a passion for helping others in recovery. In the back of his mind, he wanted to start a women’s recovery shelter locally but has been waiting for the opportunity.
Strangely enough, a property became available at the corner of Washington and Davidson that seemed appropriate for just such an endeavor.
The house has four large bedrooms, a spacious kitchen and living area, and a large two-car garage behind the home.
Doug Orr, an area Realtor, showed the property to his wife and the Chaneys and all agreed it would work well for what they had in mind.
So, Orr hired contractors to renovate the property and the garage.
Now, the Kennidy House waits to be officially opened at an Open House scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 28, to which the public is invited.
The name “Kennidy House” is another story in and of itself, but one that touches the hearts of all involved.
RE/MAX Realtor Michelle Riley and Doug Orr were friends, being in the same business.
In late 2021, Riley’s daughter Kennidy died as the result of a fentanyl overdose. The original plan was to name a single room after her, but when Riley found out the entire house was going to be named for Kennidy she was overjoyed.
“The opportunity for Kennidy’s memory to live on is something grieving parents dream of,” she said. “I believe this opportunity came directly from God, so that she would never be forgotten.”
The initial staff has been chosen for the facility with Chrissy Ruble serving as Executor Director and Josh Chaney as President of Kennidy House’s Board of Directors.
To learn more about the Kennidy House or Life in Focus, call 812-614-6243.
