GREENSBURG — Five decades after Senator Robert (Bobby) F. Kennedy visited Greensburg, his daughter, Kerry Kennedy, will be making a stop in the Tree City.
Kennedy will be in Greensburg at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at Greensburg Community High School as part of this year’s fall Chautauqua.
GCHS teacher and Chautauqua organizer John Pratt said Kennedy will be spreading her father’s message.
“Number one, she has the message of Bobby Kennedy,” Pratt said. “Don’t we need the message of reaching out to your fellow men and women with human kindness? This is what Bobby Kennedy represented as a Senator and as a presidential candidate. He saw a vision of a greater United States of America. Then, you get the fact that he shared that message in Greensburg, Indiana 51 years ago.”
Pratt said he first came across Kennedy’s work years ago when he took a group of students to the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Chicago. The event was organized by none other than Kerry Kennedy.
Kennedy, who was initially supposed to visit Greensburg earlier this year for the spring Chautauqua, rescheduled because she and her team were working in northern Brazil helping Venezuelan refugees, Pratt said.
“Now, what she [Kerry] does on a daily basis is almost equally phenomenal,” Pratt said. “Yes, she’s an accomplished author, but the other thing is that she runs an international human rights organization.”
According to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization, for more than 30 years Kerry Kennedy has devoted herself to the pursuit of equal justice, the promotion and protection of basic rights, and the preservation of the rule of law.
Kennedy has worked on issues such as children’s rights, child labor, disappearances, indigenous land rights, judicial independence, freedom of expression, ethnic violence, impunity, and the environment. The organization says Kennedy has concentrated specifically on women’s rights, exposing injustices and educating audiences about women’s issues.
Kennedy is also the author of New York Times best seller, “Being Catholic Now,” Speak Truth to Power” and “Robert F. Kennedy; Ripples of Hope.”
The organization says Kennedy has received high honors from President Lech Walesa of Poland for aiding the Solidarity movement, The Humanitarian Award from the Congress of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, and more.
“I have so many [guests] on my bucket list; she’s on it,” Pratt said, “and so many things on my to-do list making sure I have a good crowd. After it’s over with it’ll kind of soak in. I hope people will seize the opportunity, because it doesn’t happen every day around here.”
The day will also feature guests Lee Lonzo from Champions Together from 9:31 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.; the last prison guard to leave Alcatraz, Jim Albright, from 10:15 a.m. until 11:13 a.m..; and Iranian hostage survivor Kevin Hermening at 11:55 a.m. Blues musician Mac Arnold closes out the daytime Chautauqua event before he takes the stage for a concert at 7 p.m. that night.
On Nov. 15, from 9:31 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. childhood actress, author and speaker Martha Nix Wade will be speaking at the school.
Closing out fall Chautauqua speakers will be Blake-Anthony Johnson from the Louisville Symphony Orchestra from 10:30 a.m. until 11:13 a.m.
The public is welcome to attend the daytime Chautauqua events as well as the evening concert Nov. 14 featuring Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues.
Ticket prices for the evening concert are set at $5 for level three, $10 for level two and $15 for lower level.
Tickets are available at the Greensburg Public Library, Greensburg Community High School, or www.gchschautauqua.com. Tickets will be $3 more at the door.
This is the second piece in a series of stories on Chautauqua events coming soon to GCHS.
