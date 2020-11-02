KNIGHTSTOWN - Knightstown Elementary School announced the All-A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks.
2nd Grade All A Honor Roll
Colin Anderson
Bristyn Barker
Jacob Boles
Colby Brewer
Wyatt Cournoyer
Farrell Farmen Farrell
Kennedy Holliday
Tyrus Imel
Keaton James
Karson Johnson
Destiny Jones
Madyson Lemen
Aden Lowder
Natalie Mefford
Maggie Miles
Owen Paul
Kastan Reece
Jaxon Tressler
Adalee Washington
Caleb Wright
2nd Grade A/B Honor Roll
Nadalee Beach
Carson Broady
Amelia Chanley
Raelynn Ellaby
Dean Glassburn
Archie Griffin
Keagan Howington
Eli Livesay
Robert Marrs
Cora Petry
Veda Renie
Daisy Rodriguez
Skyler Ross
Nathaniel Sparks
Alivia Turner
Jrue Wallen
Kinslee Weaver
Evelyn Williams
3rd Grade All A Honor Roll
Aubrey Desjardins
Korbyn Fausnaugh
Tristin Furois
Rebecca Lambert
Taylor Lewis
Austin Linch
Parker Miller
Madalynn Perkins
Willow Raines
Kenrick Schweizer
Amiyah Sexton
Grace Thompson
3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll
Hadley Bramell
Gabriel Craft
Carmen J Crawford
Vincent Croshier
Phillip Tanner Dockery
Brody Gillam
Kenley Groce
Kooper Gross
David Hamilton
Olivia Herron
Shelby Hockett
Kinlee Johnson
Addison Ruddick
Aubrey Schilling
Sage Silver
Brynlee Sorrell
Annabella Stephens
Bridgett Underwood
Aliana Wilkinson
