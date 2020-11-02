KNIGHTSTOWN - Knightstown Elementary School announced the All-A and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks.

2nd Grade All A Honor Roll

Colin Anderson

Bristyn Barker

Jacob Boles

Colby Brewer

Wyatt Cournoyer

Farrell Farmen Farrell

Kennedy Holliday

Tyrus Imel

Keaton James

Karson Johnson

Destiny Jones

Madyson Lemen

Aden Lowder

Natalie Mefford

Maggie Miles

Owen Paul

Kastan Reece

Jaxon Tressler

Adalee Washington

Caleb Wright

2nd Grade A/B Honor Roll

Nadalee Beach

Carson Broady

Amelia Chanley

Raelynn Ellaby

Dean Glassburn

Archie Griffin

Keagan Howington

Eli Livesay

Robert Marrs

Cora Petry

Veda Renie

Daisy Rodriguez

Skyler Ross

Nathaniel Sparks

Alivia Turner

Jrue Wallen

Kinslee Weaver

Evelyn Williams

3rd Grade All A Honor Roll

Aubrey Desjardins

Korbyn Fausnaugh

Tristin Furois

Rebecca Lambert

Taylor Lewis

Austin Linch

Parker Miller

Madalynn Perkins

Willow Raines

Kenrick Schweizer

Amiyah Sexton

Grace Thompson

3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll

Hadley Bramell

Gabriel Craft

Carmen J Crawford

Vincent Croshier

Phillip Tanner Dockery

Brody Gillam

Kenley Groce

Kooper Gross

David Hamilton

Olivia Herron

Shelby Hockett

Kinlee Johnson

Addison Ruddick

Aubrey Schilling

Sage Silver

Brynlee Sorrell

Annabella Stephens

Bridgett Underwood

Aliana Wilkinson

