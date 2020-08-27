Ketcham discusses bringing Batesville Bulldogs back to school

BATESVILLE – Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) Superintendent Paul Ketcham is encouraged by how the return to school has gone for students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students returned to Batesville schools on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
“We worked so hard this summer to prepare for this environment and I can’t give enough credit to our staff, students and families for following the mitigation plan such as wearing a mask, washing their hands and bringing water bottles to school,” Ketcham said. “We really exceeded my expectations to start the school year and that’s a credit to all the people who work here.”
Managing students on-site and online has brought its challenges as the school corporation seeks to keep both groups on the same pace. However, curriculum hasn’t changed much as a result of COVID-19 and it is business as usual at BCSC according to Ketcham.
“It’s really amazing. It’s a school, teachers are teaching, kids are learning. So really there hasn’t been an impact,” Ketcham said. “We’re a digital school so a lot of kids are used to using Canvas (learning management system). Again, it’s exceeded my expectations.”
First day of classes
A COVID-19 related situation did arise at Batesville High School on the first day of school.{/span}
A student attended the first day of classes on August 5 and had taken a COVID-19 test the previous day. The student didn’t attend the second day of school and notified administrators she’d tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined for 14 days.
“Since that initial first day, that initial student, we’ve had no positive cases of either staff or students,” Ketcham said.
Ketcham reiterated students were wearing masks on the first day of school as required.
Batesville Blueprint, mitigation
BCSC collaborated with Ripley County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh and the Health Department to devise a way to bring Batesville students back to school safely.
“An extreme amount of credit goes to Dr. Welsh and Ripley County Health Department because there was so much information from the CDC and from the Indiana State Department of Health that kind of had to be filtered through and down to schools,” Ketcham said. “They were instrumental in approving our mitigation, our Batesville Blueprint. Everything we do now we run through that office to make sure that it’s meeting the expectations and most importantly keeping people safe.”
Students and staff have adapted to the Batesville Blueprint mitigation plan. Ketcham was particularly concerned about younger students wearing masks.
“I was most worried about our young students wearing masks and they’ve done a tremendous job,” Ketcham said. “Our kids are doing a wonderful job adhering to the rules. We’re trying to find more opportunities for mask breaks with social distancing.”
BCSC has a system in place to manage possible COVID-19 cases within its schools. Ketcham said steps taken by the corporation may seem overly protective to some, but it is important to help keep students in the classroom.
“Our commitment is trying to protect each other and protect 180 days of instruction,” Ketcham said. “We’ve probably been a little over cautious with that. It’s always easier to walk it back as we continue the school year. We are pretty proactive about telling people if they’re sick, stay home.”
BCSC Director of Health Services Gayla Vonderheide, along with other health professionals who are located in each BCSC building, also work to keep students safe.
Online options to continue to be offered
BCSC will continue to offer online schooling options throughout the 2020-2021 school year and will not require students to attend in person classes.
“We want to empower parents to make that decision, what’s best for them,” Ketcham said. “There are some scenarios such as medically fragile students or medical fragile members of the family, so we will continue to offer them that option as long as need be.”
Currently 140 students (7 percent of student population) utilize Bulldogs Online. The other 93 percent of students attend traditional classes everyday.
Contingency plans
The corporation does have contingency plans in place should COVID-19 numbers rise in the school community. Ketcham said the corporation has weighed the options of turning to e-learning for either a couple of days or an extended period of time or having students attend school on a hybrid schedule if need be.
“We’ve walked through some scenarios, but our goal is to have 180 days of school on site. That’s our mission,” Ketcham said. “But we’ve learned through this whole pandemic that as a school corporation we’re going to have to be fast and flexible. We’re going to have to have some alternative plans if need be.”
“Proud to be a Batesville Bulldog”
Ketcham provided the following comment to the Batesville community: “I can’t express my sincere gratitude enough to the staff and to the families and to our community for helping us get our kids back to school by following those mitigation efforts. I’m proud to be a Batesville Bulldog, because everybody is buying into what we need to do for our kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.