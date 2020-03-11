GREENSBURG — An enterprising group of students at South Decatur High School is grooming themselves to be the leaders and community cornerstones of tomorrow’s Decatur County.
The Key Club is that group, and the students who make up the membership have some pretty high standards to uphold in the community.
“Key Club is actually the high school version of Kiwanis International,” said Key Club sponsor and math teacher Angela Green.
She explained that Kiwanis leaders begin in junior high school with the Builder’s Club, then move on to Key Club in high school, and “Circle K” for college age members.
Key Club’s core values are leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness.
“It’s all about teaching students how to lead and to serve, and they are entirely student led. I’m just a facilitator,” she said.
Her third year as a facilitator for Key Club, she and her Key Club officers recently returned from District Leadership Conference. Greene said those attending learned a lot.
“We’ll be shaking up things a lot next year. We’re going to turn our vision to the community to look for partnerships there, and there will be many more responsibilities passed on to the officers,” she said.
With students active in athletics, music, art, languages and all the public service elements necessary to the rearing of the successful youth of tomorrow, Greene said, “They’re going to have to understand that this is serious. If you’re an officer in Key Club, you won’t have time to be an officer for any other club. This is important!”
It should be said that, at least in Decatur County, students today are given opportunities seemingly designed to focus not only on their own futures, but to teach them how they alone will be responsible for the futures of everyone. South Decatur’s Key Club is only one stellar example.
“We’re going to be tracking their volunteer hours with the new year,” Greene said. “We’ve not done that until now, but Key Club International is recommending each student does at least 50 public service hours per year, and that’s quite a lot. Those hours will be added to their transcripts, so that they will positively affect their professional resumes.”
What has the experience of being the Key Club student sponsor taught the educator?
“I have learned what big hearts they have,” she said. “How much they really want to help and serve. In fact, I was looking through a financial statement for this year and our account has gone down instead of up, and it’s not because we’re not doing as much fundraising, it’s because they’ve given a lot more this year.”
Greene recounts occasions when Key Club students have elected to give more to certain causes this year.
“They have huge hearts and they just really want to serve,” she said.
Shelby Martin, a junior at South Decatur, has been a leader since starting her freshman year. She said her experience with Key Club has been life changing.
“For college applications, being in Key Club, because of all the community service hours you get and all the opportunities to lead others, it looks great on college applications, and then on job applications later,” she said. “There are just so many opportunities for everyone to learn good leadership qualities, so many, in fact, I don’t even have time to explain them all.”
